North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NOA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $454.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

