Nord/LB Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €100.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAH3. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.44 ($116.41).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €91.46 ($103.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($115.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

