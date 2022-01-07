nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

