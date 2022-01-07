Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 415,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NISN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 197,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NISN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

