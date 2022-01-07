Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.36. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $98,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,367 shares of company stock valued at $481,121. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

