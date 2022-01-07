NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NIKE worth $408,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 214.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

