Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Down to $21.39

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $20.41. Nielsen shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 82,079 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

