Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NJDCY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.12. 104,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.02. Nidec has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

