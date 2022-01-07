NFTX (NFTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. NFTX has a market cap of $58.45 million and $1.10 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded 77% higher against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $143.38 or 0.00334282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

