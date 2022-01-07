NFT Alley (ALLEY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,810.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $40,332.74 and $36,810.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.32 or 0.07798953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.00 or 0.99801956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

