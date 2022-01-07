NexTier Oilfield Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,212% compared to the average daily volume of 182 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

