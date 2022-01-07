NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.28. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 52,710 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

