NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after acquiring an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

