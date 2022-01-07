NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 2.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

