NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5,706.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,473,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 461,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,179,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

