Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Up 39.6% in December

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 434,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,846,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,175,000 after acquiring an additional 171,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

