Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 4.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 214,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,678. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

