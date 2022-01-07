Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in December

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCAUF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

