New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,944 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Atkore worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Atkore by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $110.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

