New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,593 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $77.66 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

