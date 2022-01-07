New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Camtek worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

