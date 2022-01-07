New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY opened at $46.29 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

