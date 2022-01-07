New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

WD opened at $148.68 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $81.52 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

