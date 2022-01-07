New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 100,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ NVSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,738,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 599,991 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,461,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.