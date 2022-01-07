New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.67 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

