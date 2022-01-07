New BitShares (NBS) Market Capitalization Tops $37.44 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $37.44 million and $1.62 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00075474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.12 or 0.07541477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,914.40 or 0.99837171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007566 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.