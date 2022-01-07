Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NEVDF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 279,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,855. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

