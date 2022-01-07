NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 39.7% in December

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NURO stock remained flat at $$4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,128. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

