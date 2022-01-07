Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $319.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.39 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.
NBIX stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $78.31 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,473,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
