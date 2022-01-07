NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.36. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.