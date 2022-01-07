Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
