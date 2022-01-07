Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,677 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.