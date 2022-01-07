NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.16. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

