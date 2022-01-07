Nestree Market Capitalization Tops $20.22 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.46 or 1.00122453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00103867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00863517 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

