Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $8.80. Neonode shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 36,149 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
