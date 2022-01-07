Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of RRSSF stock opened at 1.19 on Thursday. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.64.
About Neometals
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.