Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of RRSSF stock opened at 1.19 on Thursday. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.64.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

