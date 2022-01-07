NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

