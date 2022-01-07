Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. 21,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,235. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

