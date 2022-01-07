Nelson Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,466. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.46 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

