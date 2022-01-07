Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Chewy by 18.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Chewy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,652. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,600.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

