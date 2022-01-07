Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

