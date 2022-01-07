National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

