National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.
Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82.
In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.