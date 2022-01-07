National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFG opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

