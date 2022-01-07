National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.47 Million

Brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post $235.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.70 million and the lowest is $231.24 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $900.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.58 million to $905.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 7,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,716. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.