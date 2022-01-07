National Bankshares Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.05.

TSE ERF opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.05. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$14.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

