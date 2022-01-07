National Bankshares Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,800.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.