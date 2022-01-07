National Bank Financial Trims Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Target Price to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMX. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $599.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

