National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Market Weight Rating for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform market weight rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.89.

Finning International stock opened at C$32.35 on Tuesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$26.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

