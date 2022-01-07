National Bank Financial Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.38.

TSE:WCP opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.31. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,548,038.12. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,710 shares of company stock valued at $425,868.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

