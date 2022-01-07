National Bank Financial Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$18.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a na rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.04.

MEG stock opened at C$12.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.99.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

