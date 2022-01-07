National Bank Financial Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$81.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 163,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after buying an additional 431,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.